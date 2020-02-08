Atletico de Kolkata vs Odisha FC, ISL 2019–20 Live Streaming on Hotstar: Check Live Football Score, Watch Free Telecast of ATK vs ODS in Indian Super League 6 on TV and Online

ATK vs Hyderabad (Photo Credits: Twitter/ ISL )

Atletico de Kolkata are at home to Odisha FC knowing a win this evening should help them leapfrog FC Goa to the top of the table. With 30 points from 15 games, ATK are currently second in the table. They trail league leaders FC Goa by three points but they have an advantage in terms of goal difference. Kolkata have played some excellent football under Antonio Habas this season and have one foot in the second round. The Spaniard will not want complacency creeping in the squad at any moment with so much football still to play. Meanwhile, Fans searching for live streaming of ATK vs Odisha FC ISL 6 match can scroll down below for more details. ATK FC Vs Odisha FC - Live Football Score.

Visitors Odisha need a win to stay close to Mumbai and Chennaiyin for the fourth-place finish. Playing an away game against ATK will test their mettle. David Williams has been declared fit for the contest and his presence will add teeth to ATK’s attack. In defence, Sumit Rathi has been one of the finds of the season and Odisha will find it difficult to find a way past him. Jayesh Rane and Edu Garcia have been pivots in midfield and their eye for a pass makes them indispensable members of this ATK team. ATK vs ODS Dream11 Prediction in ISL 2019–20.

On loan, Bengaluru man Manuel Onwu scored twice for Odisha on his debut against FC Goa and he will once again be the player to watch out for visitors. Marcos Tebar and Carlos Delgado should be back in the playing eleven after recovering from injuries. The return of Subham Sarangi after a one-game suspension is another added advantage. Vinit Rai has been in good form for Odisha this campaign and his tussle with Mandi Sosa of ATK is going to be an interesting one.

When is ATK vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

ATK vs Odisha FC encounter in Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium on February 08, 2020 (Saturday). ATK vs ODS match is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of ATK vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 Football Match?

ATK vs Odisha FC match in ISL 2019-20 will be telecasted live by Star Sports as it is the official broadcaster of the league. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels to watch the ATK vs ODS FC ISL 6 encounter.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of ATK vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can also follow the ATK vs Odisha FC ISL 2019-20 match on Hotstar, which is the official OTT of Star Network. JIO subscribers can follow the match on JIO TV. Meanwhile, fans can also follow LatestLY for the live score updates of ATK vs ODS ISL 6 clash. ATK at home will dominate Odisha as they possess one of the best attacks in the league and it will take a real effort from Odisha to scrape through even with a draw.