ATK vs ODS Dream11 Prediction in ISL 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for ATK FC vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League 6 Football Match

ATK FC will hope to seal the semi-final berth when they face Odisha FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20. A win on February 8, 2020 (Saturday) will make ATK the second team after FC Goa to secure the playoffs berth and knock Odisha FC out of the race for the playoffs. ATK will want to keep themselves alive in the three-way race with Goa and Bengaluru FC for the top spot in the ISL 6 points table. ATK FC are three behind leaders Goa but have a game in hand. Odisha, on the other, must win all of their remaining ISL 2019-20 games to stay alive although things are virtually out of their hands. Meanwhile, fans searching for all the tips and team suggestions to build a strong Dream11 fantasy team for the ATK FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2019-20 encounter please scroll down. ATK FC Vs Odisha FC - Live Football Score.

The 2-4 loss to FC Goa in their previous game have virtually knocked Odisha FC out of the race for the final four with Josep Gombau’s side now depending on Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City dropping points while they themselves must win all of their remaining ISL 6 games to stand any chance of sneaking into the top four at the tournament enters its business end. Odisha have conceded six times in their last two games – a 0-3 and 2-4 defeats to defending champions Bengaluru FC and runner-ups FC Goa. They, however, missed Shubham Sarangi, Carlos Delgado, Marcos Tebar and Nandhakumar Sekar for the Goa encounter and all four are expected to return for the ATK clash from suspensions.

Aridane Santana, Odisha’s highest-scorer for this season has been ruled out for the season but his replacement the on-loan Manuel Onwu showed quality with two second-half goals against FC Goa and will be leading the line again. ATK, on the other, have David Williams back from injury while both Roy Krishna and Edu Garcia have rediscovered their scoring shoes again.

ATK vs Odisha FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – ATK kept nine clean sheets this season with Arindam Bhattacharya (ATK) between the sticks. He should be picked as the goalkeeper for this clash.

ATK vs Odisha FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Carlos Javier Delgado (ODS), Pritam Kotal (ATK) and Prabir Das (ATK) should be selected as the three defenders for this clash.

ATK vs Odisha FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Xisco Hernandez (ODS) has been the best midfielder for Odisha FC and should be picked straightaway. He should also be appointed as the vice-captain. Marcos Tebar (ODS), Michael Soosairaj (ATK) and Jerry Mawihmingthanga (ODS) will be other midfielders for this fantasy team.

ATK vs Odisha FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forward – Roy Krishna (ATK) and David Williams (ATK) have been devastating every time they have been on the pitch for the entire 90 minutes. They would be the two strikers and will be aided by new Odisha FC signing Manuel Onwu (ODS). Krishna should also be appointed as the captain of this fantasy team.

ATK vs Odisha FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Arindam Bhattacharya (ATK), Carlos Javier Delgado (ODS), Pritam Kotal (ATK), Prabir Das (ATK), Xisco Hernandez (ODS), Marcos Tebar (ODS), Michael Soosairaj (ATK), Jerry Mawihmingthanga (ODS), Roy Krishna (ATK) and David Williams (ATK) and Manuel Onwu (ODS).

ATK are on 30 points from 15 games and are ranked second in the ISL 2019-20 points table. A win will take them level on points with table leaders FC Goa (33) but displace the latter courtesy a better goal-difference. Odisha FC, on the other, are placed sixth with 21 points from 15 games and are in must-win situations.