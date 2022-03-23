The Indian team would go up against Bahrain in a friendly match on Wednesday, March 23. The match would be played at the Sheikh Ali bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Stadium in Bahrain and would begin at 9:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Despite not having played international football since winning the SAFF Cup back in 2021, the Indian team players are expected to be in good shape given the fact that all of them were in action in the recently concluded Indian Super League. The Blue Tigers also would have some new faces in the squad on the back of superb performances in the ISL and they are expected to step up in a side, which would miss the experience of someone like Sunil Chhetri. ISL Stars Prabhsukhan Gill, VP Suhair Picked As India Name 25-Member Squad for Friendlies Against Bahrain and Belarus

After this, India would play another friendly--against Belarus. These two matches would serve as preparatory fixtures for India's final round matches of AFC Asian Cup China 2023 qualifiers. Good performances, needless to say, would benefit the Indian team in terms of boosting their confidence.

When Is India vs Bahrain, International Friendly 2022 match? Know Date, Time and Schedule

The friendly match between India and Bahrain will take place on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 (Wednesday) at the Sheikh Ali bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Stadium in Bahrain. The match has a scheduled start time of 09.30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast and Live Streaming Of India vs Bahrain, International Friendly 2022 on TV?

Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast or live streaming of this game in India. A media statement by the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) a day ago read, "Despite our best efforts in working with the Bahrain FA to live telecast and stream the International Friendlies against Bahrain and Belarus, owing to lack of support & subsequent technical feasibility, it won't be possible to telecast the matches in India. The broadcast production of the two matches lie with the host Federation." But fans can surely catch live updates of the game from Indian football's official Twitter handle.

