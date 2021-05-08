Barcelona (BAR) will host Atletico Madrid (ATL) in the latest round of La Liga 2020-21 fixtures. The BAR vs ATL clash will be played at the Nou Camp Stadium on May 08, 2021 (Sunday). Both teams are aiming for the title and the loser can be effectively out of the race. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create BAR vs ATL Dream11 Fantasy Team can scroll down below. Sergio Aguero Transfer News: Barcelona Hold Talks With Manchester City Striker's Representatives.

Barcelona are currently third in the La Liga standings, two points behind leaders Atletico Madrid and will be aiming to move above them with a win tonight. Meanwhile, Diego Simeone’s men know they cannot afford any more slip-ups and will be aiming to get all three points as Real Madrid could climb above them with a win against Sevilla if they fail to take all three points from the Nou Camp on Sunday.

BAR vs ATL, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Jan Oblak (ATL) must be the keeper.

BAR vs ATL, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Gerard Pique (BAR), Oscar Migueza (BAR), Jose Gimenez (ATL) must be the defenders.

BAR vs ATL, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Ousmane Dembele (BAR), Frenkie De Jong (BAR), Koke (ATL), Yannick Carrasco (ATL), Marcos Llorente (ATL) must be the midfielders.

BAR vs ATL, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Lionel Messi (BAR), Angel Correa (ATL) must be the forwards

Lionel Messi (BAR) must be the captain of your BAR vs ATL Dream11 Fantasy Team while Marcos Llorente (ATL), can be named as the vice-captain.

