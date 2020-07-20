Trolls do not spare anyone. The social media users very often lash out at the best of the people. This time it was Lionel Messi who had been targeted by a netizen on social media. But the official account of the team made sure to defend its captain by giving a befitting reply. Now, here’s exactly what happened. Barcelona hailed the six-time Ballon d’Or winner on social media for winning the Pichichi Award 2019-20 for the seventh time in his career. Pichicchi Award is given to the highest goal-scorer of the season. Lionel Messi Wins Pichichi Trophy 2019-20 For Seventh Time in His Career, Barcelona Captain Surpasses Karim Benzema.

Messi scored 25 goals this season and by clinching the honour for the seventh time, he surpassed Karim Benzema. The troll pointed out that this has been Messi's worst performance. Little did they know that the official account of Barcelona would give him a befitting reply without actually being mean. Check out the conversation below:

Worst Messi performance — Tonde (@tondechipunza) July 19, 2020

Barcelona's reply:

You know that's an oxymoron. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 19, 2020

Lionel Messi has been at his best despite turning 33. The six-time Ballon d'Or award winner shows no sign of signs of ageing and is blazing guns at for the team. Even yesterday, during the last match of the season against Deportivi Alvares, he scored a couple of goals and played a vital role in taking the team a thumping won of 0-5 in an away fixture. The team will play in the impending Champions League 2019-20 in August and will look to win the contest.

