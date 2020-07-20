Barcelona might have not won the La Liga 2019-20 season, but they surely have something to cheer about. Lionel Messi who scored a couple of goals against Deportivo Alaves has picked up the Pichichi Trophy 2019-20 for the seventh time in his career. Pichichi Award is given to the highest goal-scorer of La Liga. Messi completed the season with 25 goals in his kitty. He thus went on to surpass Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema. Last night in an away tie, Barcelona went onto defeat Deportivo Alaves 5-0. This must-have eased out the on-going tensions at the Barcelona camp. After losing the La Liga 2019-20 to Real Madrid, Lionel Messi had slammed the structure of Barcelona and said that they need to be self-critical. Lionel Messi Fires Warning to Osasuna by Netting an Amazing Goal Ahead of Their La Liga 2019-20 Game (Watch Video).

If the team plays in this fashion they would even lose against Napoli. Nonetheless, the team ended the season on a high note with a win. Talking about the match, Ansu Fati scored the first goal in the first 24 minutes of the match. Exactly 10 minutes later, Lionel Messi took the team to 2-0. Luis Suarez and Nelson Semedo were the ones who score one goal each. Lionel Messi scored the last goal at the 75th minute of the match. The official account of Barcelona shared the new of Messi winning the Pichichi Award 2019-20 on social media.

IT'S OFFICIAL! Leo #Messi wins the 2019-20 Pichichi Trophy, the seventh of his career, a new, all-time @LaLigaEN record! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/laAlgFMeAT — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 19, 2020

When Messi was asked about the award he said that individual awards hardly matter to him. He further explained the statement by saying that he would have loved to receive the award with the league title.

