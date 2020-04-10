Barcelona Revisits Lionel Messi’s Stunning Goal When Catalan Giants Destroyed Celta Vigo 6-1 (Watch Video)

Lionel Messi (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

With no-live action on the cards due to the menace of the coronavirus, sports all over the globe has suffered from a massive hit. The La Liga, Serie A and other events have been postponed for an indefinite period of time. Amid the crisis, Barcelona is making sure to keep their fans interested in their social media page by reliving their good old memories over the seasons. Now their social media page they posted a goal featuring Lionel Messi and Luiz Suarez and thus ushering their side to a 6-1 victory. Angry Lionel Messi Calls Out False Reports Claiming His Transfer to Inter Milan and Putting Money for Ronaldinho's Bail.

That was Barcelona’s 13th consecutive victory and as Luiz Suarez scored three goals, Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr. and Ivan Rakitic scored easy goals and thus pulled off a brilliant victory for the Catalan Giants. Barcelona also hailed Messi and Suarez in the tweet which revisited their old match and called them pure entertainment. You can check out the video below:

The La Liga giants have called off their season for an indefinite period of time and while announcing this, the official said that the decision was taken after keeping in mind the safety of the players and the fans. "The Monitoring Commission established by the current RFEF-La Liga Coordination Agreement AGREES the suspension of professional football competitions until the authorities of the Government of Spain and the General Administration of the State consider that they can be resumed without creating any health risk,” read the statement. Lionel Messi and others have asked the fans to stay indoors to break the chain of the virus.