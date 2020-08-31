Barcelona continue the rebuilding of their squad following the Bayern Munich humiliation in the Champions League quarter-finals. Several players are tipped to leave the club and Ivan Rakitic might be the first player to leave. Ronald Koeman, who arrived after the sacking of Quique Setien, does not consider the Croatian midfielder to be a part of his plans and the 32-year-old is on his way out of the Catalan side. Lionel Messi Can Only Leave Barcelona if €700 Million Release Clause Is Paid, Says La Liga.

According to a report from the Spanish news outlet Marca, Ivan Rakitic is close to securing a return to Sevilla, a club where he played before joining Barcelona in 2014. It is understood that negotiations between the Catalan and Andalusian side have accelerated in past hours and the 32-year-old is close to joining the reigning Europa League champions. Lionel Messi Refuses to Take Planned COVID-19 Test, to Skip Barcelona Training.

As per the publication, Ivan Rakitic is currently undergoing mandatory medical tests at Sevilla’s training facilities. The Croatian midfielder is expected to join on a three-year deal and will be the Andalusian sides third signing this summer after Suso and Oscar Rodriguez.

Ivan Rakitic has always stated on several occasions that he would not leave Barcelona until the completion of his contract but his stance changed after the Catalan side had a change in management. Leaving Spain was never an option for the 32-year-old and it is reported that the Croatian only wanted to join Sevilla.

Apart from Ivan Rakitic, several players such as Luis Suarez, Arturo Vidal, Jordi Alba and Samuel Umtiti have been placed on the market by the Catalan side as they look for a fresh start and a complete squad rehaul under the new manager.

Earlier reports emerged that Luis Suarez has contacted Juventus chief Pavel Nedved over a potential transfer as the Uruguayan is interested in playing for the Italian giants and the Bianconeri also want to have a player with the experience and goal-scoring prowess of the 33-year-old.

