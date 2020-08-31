The defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals has served as a wakeup call for Barcelona and following that loss, the Catalan giants are preparing a mass exodus and Luis Suarez is one of the several players who is being shown the exit door. The Uruguayan joined the Catalan side in 2014 and has been one of the top-scorers at the club but his future lies elsewhere. Juventus Approach Barcelona Star Lionel Messi For a Possible Transfer.

According to a report from Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo, Luis Suarez is looking to move away from Barcelona with the Uruguayan preferring Juventus to be his next destination. As per the publication, the 33-year-old has contacted Bianconeri chief Pavel Nedved for a possible transfer in the summer. Weston McKennie Joins Juventus on One-Year Loan Deal.

Juventus recently appointed Andrea Pirlo as their new coach after the sacking of Maurizio Sarri, and the Italian is looking for a replacement of Gonzalo Higuain, who will be let go by the club. It is understood that the record Italian champions have made a final shortlist for their new number nine, which includes AS Roma’s Edin Dzeko and the Barcelona man.

Juventus have also been linked with Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik but the side from Naples are not willing to let their main forward leave until they find his replacement. This situation has complicated the signing of the Polish striker which has opened doors for Luis Suarez at the Italian giants.

The Uruguayan is also interested in the prospect of playing for a club who compete on the highest level each season. Meanwhile, Juventus are also interested in signing a player with the experience and goal threat of Luis Suarez and with Barcelona ready to sell their star striker we might see the 33-year-old line up next to Cristiano Ronaldo.

