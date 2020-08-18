Barcelona recently announced the sacking of manager Quique Setien after the disappointing loss against Bayern Munich in the Champions League. The 61-year-old was appointed in January but after a poor season, he was relieved of his duties. Ronald Koeman is being tipped to take the role as the next Barcelona manager and the Dutchman has identified Manchester United linked Donny Van de Beek as his primary target. Manchester United, Real Madrid Warned Over Donny Van De Beek's Asking Price.

Ronald Koeman has a difficult task on his hands if he takes over as Barcelona manager, which according to several reports in Spain he will. The 57-year-old is currently the coach if the Netherlands national team and will part ways with them in the coming weeks. The Dutchman is reported to sign a two-year deal with the Blaugranas. Ronald Koeman To Replace Quique Setien As Next Manager of Barcelona, The Dutchman Agrees to Join Catalan Giants.

According to reports from Le10 Sport, after Ronald Koeman takes in charge of Barcelona, he will be looking to sign Ajax and Netherlands star Donny Van De Beek as his first transfer. The 23-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Premier League side Manchester United. The midfielder was closed to signing with Ream Madrid last summer but the move didn’t go through.

Now Barcelona are looking to swoop in and sign the 23-year-old which will see him play alongside his former Ajax team-mate, Frenkie De Jong. And with his national team manager there to guide him, the midfielder may fancy a move to Catalonia. Van De Beek recently admitted that he unsure about where his future lies.

Ronald Koeman will have be in charge of rebuilding an underachieving Barcelona side and several reports from Spain suggest that he may be letting go of some of the older players in the squad. Jordi Alba, Ivan Rakitic and Luis Suarez are some of the players who could be let go by the new Barcelona manager.

