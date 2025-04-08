Former France national team and FC Barcelona star defender Jérémy Mathieu has been spotted living a totally different life than what a footballer of his stature usually lives nowadays post-retirement. Ten years ago in 2015, he was an integral part of the treble-winning side of FC Barcelona, alongside legends Lionel Messi, Andrés Iniesta, and Neymar. But now, he has been spotted working in a French sports shop, in an Intersport branch near Marseille. As per reports, the 41-year-old Jeremy Mathieu helps run the football section in the store. Former Barcelona Star Jofra Mateu Recalls ‘Extraordinary’ UEFA Champions League Win in Berlin.

Initially, the images of him working in a football store, wearing a staff vest were believed to be AI-generated, but it was later confirmed to be him, looking at his distinctive tattoos. It might feel different to see someone like Jeremy Mathieu, who was once an integral part of Luis Enrique's FC Barcelona that won the UEFA Champions League, sell boots and shin pads to customers, but it must be noted that he is not entirely out of the game. The defender turns out for the local side Luynes Sports FC in Regional 1 and is also working on his qualifications for coaching. ‘Real Madrid Offered Me 3X Money, But I Wanted to Play With Lionel Messi’: Neymar Reveals Reasons Behind Choosing FC Barcelona Over Los Blancos.

Jeremy Mathieu has had a decorated career in the world of football, majorly playing as a centre-back and left-back. He has featured the most for Valencia CF, playing 177 games, for Toulouse in 124 matches, for FC Sochaux in 119 matches, Sporting CP in 106, and giants FC Barcelona in 91 matches. He has also won multiple major trophies, mostly with FC Barcelona, which include the UEFA Champions League League, the UEFA Super Cup, and the grand FIFA Club World Cup.

