Bayern Munich will play host to Borussia Dortmund in the German Bundesliga with the league leaders looking to consolidate their place at the top. The Bavarians have managed 68 points from 28 games played so far, six more than second-placed Bayer Leverkusen, the defending champions. Dortmund have been on a downward spiral this term with the team languishing at the 8th spot in the league. They were beaten convincingly by Barcelona in their last match which all but ruled them out of the Champions League. Bayern Munich versus Borussia Dortmund will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 10:00 PM IST. Thomas Muller Confirms His Exit From Bayern Munich After 25 Years, Legendary Forward To Leave Bavarians at End of Season.

Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano and Hiroki are the players missing out for Bayern Munich in defence and with Manuel Neuer out, Jonas Urban will continue in goal. Harry Kane will lead the attacking line with Thomas Muller, who was on the scoresheet against Inter Milan, playing as the second striker. Michael Olise and Serge Gnabry will take up the two wide midfield role. In central midfield, we will have Palhinha and Joshua Kimmich leading the charge.

Serhou Guirassy will lead the attack for Borussia Dortmund in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Julian Brandt as the advanced playmaker in the final third. Karim Adeyemi has been a prolific winger for the team and he will need to have a good game here. Pascal Gross will sit deep and try and shield the backline for the visitors. Harry Kane Misses, Davide Frattesi Scores As Inter Milan Beat Bayern Munich 2–1 in First Leg of UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Quarterfinals.

When is Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2024-25 Football Match Schedule Date, Time and Venue?

Bayern Munich square off against Borussia Dortmund in the Der Klassiker in Bundesliga 2024-25 on Saturday, April 12. The Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 2024-25 match is set to be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich and it starts at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2024-25 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Bundesliga 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. For Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2024-25 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Sports Network, will be providing the live streaming of Bundesliga 2024-25 in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund live streaming online. Expect a crunch game with both the sides creating plenty of chances. Bayern Munich should just about edge the tie in their favour at the end.

