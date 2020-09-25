Bayern Munich beat Sevilla 2-1 in extra-time to win the 2020 UEFA Super Cup and complete a quadruple under coach Hansi Flick. Javi Martinez, possibly playing his last game for Bayern. Came off the bench to score the winner with both sides un-separated after full-time. A Lucas Ocampos penalty in the 13th minute had given Sevilla the lead before Leon Goretzka levelled the scores for Bayern 21 minutes later. This was also the first European match to be played with fans in the stadium since March and since football resumed post the COVID-19 halt. Meanwhile, take a look at the goal videos and highlights for Bayern Munich vs Sevilla, UEFA Super Cup 2020 match. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Tests Positive For Coronavirus, AC Milan Striker Placed in Quarantine.

Bayern are now unbeaten in their last 32 matches and haven’t lost since December last year. They also currently hold the Bundesliga title, Cup double and also the UEFA Champions League trophy. The Bavarians were the better side throughout the game and should have won in regulation time. Robert Lewandowski, Benjamin Pavard and Thomas Muller were guilty of missing a number of opportunities in the first half. Luis Suarez All Set to Join Atletico Madrid After Spending Six Years With Barcelona, Heartbroken Fans Post Tweets on Social Media.

Lucas Ocampos Give Sevilla Lead

Leon Goretzka Level the Scores for Bayern Munich

Leon Goretzka levels things up for Bayern 🔴💪 pic.twitter.com/zb4fGL0PeR — ADEMola 🅨 (@AdemolaVictor) September 24, 2020

Javi Martinez Scores the Winner

Goal Bayern Munich. Javi Martinez scores to give Bayern the lead. #SuperCup pic.twitter.com/9RnncDxtgg — FTTV World (@FTTV10) September 24, 2020

Javi Martinez, who is close to agreeing on a return to Athletic Bilbao this summer, came on as a substitute and scored the winner after being afforded space inside the Sevilla penalty box. But long before Martinez had scored it was Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who had kept his side in the game with some terrific saves the best of which were the late saves to deny Youssef En-Nesyri. Martinez scored in the 104th minute from a rebound to hand Bayern the title.

