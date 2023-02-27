Ankara, Feb 27: Fans of the Turkish football club Besiktas showered thousands of plush toys on the pitch during a match against Fraport TAV Antalyaspor in a gesture of support to the children affected by the devastating earthquake. Sunday's match between Besiktas and Antalyaspor at Istanbul's Vodafone Park was paused at 4 minutes 17 seconds after the kick-off in memory of the earthquake which struck Turkey's Southern region three weeks ago, Turkish news agency Anadolu reported. FIFA The Best 2022 Award Results Leaked? Winner of Top Prize Revealed After Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema Finish Top 3: Reports.

Besiktas Fans Shower Toys On Football Field to Support Earthquake-Hit Children

Fans of Beşiktaş and Antalyaspor shower the pitch with toys to donate to young survivors of the earthquakes in Turkey. I love this game.pic.twitter.com/i8zS1m5oL7 — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) February 26, 2023

Fans threw thousands of plush toys and scarves. Players and staff rushed onto the pitch to collect them. The toys will be sent to children affected by a strong 7.7 earthquake, which hit Turkey, centred in the Pazarcik district, on February 6. At least 44,374 people died in two strong earthquakes that shook southern Turkiye on February 6, said a report.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2023 04:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).