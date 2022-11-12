The FIFA World Cup 2022 is here as the global football tournament is all set to be held in Qatar. The 22nd edition of the competition is set to be held in the middle east region of Asia after going through a lot of controversies across the globe. As the FIFA World Cup is around the corner, fans have started to look out for its live telecast and online streaming details. The multinational tournament will start on Sunday, November 20. Thirty-Two countries will participate in this competition and this time the competition will be closer than ever. FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Football Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details

The competition, which is slated to start on November 20, will welcome total thirty-two teams across five continents which includes fan favourite teams like Brazil, Argentina, Germany, Spain, Portugal, France, England, Netherlands and others. Thirty-two teams are separated in eight groups containing four teams in each group. Top two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stages starting from the Round of 16. The tournament will kick off with the Group A clash between hosts Qatar and Ecuador on November 20. FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Football Legend Pele Said Brazil Will Be Crowned Champions

As the tournament nears, let’s take a look at the live telecast and online live streaming details of FIFA World Cup 2022. Find the international football tournament streaming and telecast details below.

When and Where is FIFA Cup 2022 is Going to be Held? Time, Date and Venue

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is going to be held in Qatar from November 20 to December 18. The matches will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Janoub Stadium, Khalifa Internatonal Stadium, Education City Stadium, Lusail Stadium, 974 Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium. The games have a starting time of 3.30 PM, 6.30 PM, 8.30 PM, 9.30 PM and 12.30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The group stage matches will be played at 3.30 PM, 6.30 PM, 9.30 PM and 12.30 AM. Eight of the final group matches will kick off at 8.30 PM. The pre-quarterfinals and quarterfinals will be played at 8.30 pm and 12.30 AM respectively. The semifinals will be played at 12.30 AM on December 14 and 15, while the third-place play-off is at 8.30 PM on December 17. The final will be played on December 18, Sunday at 8.30 PM.

On Which TV Channel can I Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Live? Read Live Telecast Details

The Reliance-backed Viacom18 Media has bagged the broadcasting and streaming rights in India. The matches will be telecasted live on Sports18 1 (SD & HD) channels. The channels will have both English and Hindi commentary feeds for the fans.

Where I can watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Matches Online Live Streaming

As Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster of FIFA World Cup 2022, the fans will be able to get the online live streaming of all games. JioCinema app would provide the online live streaming of FIFA World Cup games in India. JioCinema is now available for all telecom subscribers to download on their smartphones (iOS and Android). JioCinema will enable users in India to watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in many languages, including Tamil, Bengali, and Malayalam. There will be no subscription fees for watching the tournament in the JioCinema app.

