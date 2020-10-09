Brazil vs Bolivia Live Online: After a gap of one year, Brazil returns to international football with a game against Bolivia in the CONMEBOL 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier. The Selecao did not have the best of 2019 and will be eager to start afresh in the pandemic hit 2020. Although they are ranked 3rd in the FIFA rankings, the fans have been left and high and dry with the brand of football dished out. Tite, who has been around for a while as the Brazil manager, has the backing of the board to turn things around. Bolivia should expect a tough day at work and a point would be considered a huge success. Lionel Messi’s Early Goal Helps Argentina Secure 1-0 Win Over Ecuador In 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, Netizens Hail Barcelona Legend (Watch Video).

Brazil are sweating over the fitness of star forward Neymar, who is struggling with a back problem. He has not trained with the team and in all likelihood, the PSG man will not be part of the clash against Bolivia. Injuries to goalkeeper Alison Becker and Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus deprive Tite of more first-team players. Phillipe Coutinho has been in fine form for Barcelona since returning to Spain and will shoulder the bulk of the attacking responsibilities. Casemiro in the middle brings a calming influence on the pitch and the way he plays will dictate the tempo of the match.

Bolivia will field some big names like Jairo Quinteros, Luis Demiquel and Cesar Menacho in the match which should give them a lift. Ricardo Pedriel in attack will not get much services upfront but needs to be highly efficient when the right moment arrives. Paul Arano is a box to box midfielder for the visitors but it is highly unlikely he will venture forward much, leaving space behind for Brazil to capitalise.

When Is Brazil vs Bolivia 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Scheduled to Take Place? Date, Time and Venue of International Match

Brazil vs Bolivia match 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier match will be played at The Corinthians Arena on October 10, 2020 (Saturday morning). The match will start at 06:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Brazil vs Bolivia 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match, LIVE?

As of now, it is not sure whether 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers for the CONMEBOL nations will be telecast in India or not. Once we get official word on this we will update this space instantly. Keep checking back for all the details.

Is Brazil vs Bolivia 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

With no confirmation on the live telecast of Brazil vs Bolivia, it remains to be seen where fans can catch the live streaming online. Brazil defeated Bolivia 3-0 when the two teams met in the Copa America 2019. A similar fate awaits the visitors with them lacking quality in the squad.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 09, 2020 04:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).