Bruno Fernandes has been blazing guns ever since the time he has been signed with the Manchester United. Last night the Red Devils played against Aston Villa and led the team to a 2-1 win. Anthony Martial scored 40 the first goal of the match and then Bertrand Traore was the one who scored an equaliser. The Portugal star converted a penalty into a goal at the 61st minute of the match and led the team to a 2-1 win. He scored 33rd goal from 30 Premier League appearances and achieved this unique feat. Premier League 2020-21: Manchester United Beats Aston Villa 2-1, Level on Points with Liverpool.

Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in goal scoring. He has so far netted 19 goals and has 14 assists under his kitty. Andrew Cole was the only one who in Premier League history to be involved in more goals in their first 30 games. He had scored 37 goals in the first 30 matches. Now, here is the record below:

33 - Tonight was Bruno Fernandes' 30th Premier League appearance, with his penalty the 33rd goal he's been directly involved in (19 goals, 14 assists). The only player in Premier League history to be involved in more goals in their first 30 games is Andrew Cole (37). Talisman. pic.twitter.com/hITC9zxwDe — 90 Minutes & More (@90minutes_more) January 2, 2021

Talking about the match, the Red Devils had a ball possession of 48 per cent whereas, the visitors dominated the rest. Manchester United had a passing accuracy of 82 per cent and the visitors were accurate on 79 per cent of the occasions. With the win, Manchester United has 33 points and is placed on number two of the EPL 2020-21 points table.

