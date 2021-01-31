Last night all eyes were on the TV screens as the EPL 2020-21 offered a mouth-watering clash between Arsenal and Manchester United. However, the match ended with a goalless draw and fans were quite disappointed about the same. Even Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes who just completed one year with the team was also was quite disappointed. He took to social media and posted a video which encapsulated his journey from day one at Manchester United. The Instagram Reel starts with the newspaper headline which read, “Bruno Fernandes travels to Manchester United.” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Hails Bruno Fernandes After Midfielder Completes A Year at Manchester United.

It also had pictures of Bruno Fernandes’ best moments with his wife and daughter. The Reel further had moments where Bruno had scored stunning goals for the side. It also had a long note to go along with it. In the note, he said that this was definitely not the kind of result that he was looking to celebrate a year at Manchester United. The note further read, “It’s an absolute honor to play football with the Man Utd badge on my chest. The history of this football club was built over wins, many wins. I came here to help on continuing that legacy, and I won’t rest until I do i.” At the end of the note, he also thanked the fans for their support.

Here’s the social media post by Fernandes:

Even Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could not stop praising the Portugal star. Ole said that Bruno is passionate about his game and is very hardworking as a player.

