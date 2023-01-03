Real Madrid face Cacereno away in a Round of 32 clash at the Estadio Principe Felipe with the minnows looking to put in a tough fight against the Spanish champions. The Los Blancos head into the contest on the back of a 0-2 win over Valladolid in La Liga. Despite being one of the best sides in the competition historically, Real Madrid have not won the Copa del Rey since the 2013/14 season. They have a quality squad and are led by the brilliant Carlo Ancelotti who would have emphasized the importance of winning this Cup. Though we should see some changes by the visitors, it should be a competitive playing eleven given the quality they possess. Cacereno booked their place in the round with a win over Girona and the team will be raring to go against the best. Cacereno versus Real Madrid will start at 1:30 am IST. Wanted Lionel Messi, Not Cristiano Ronaldo! Al-Nassr Coach Rudi Garcia ‘Jokes’ About Portuguese Superstar's Deal With the Saudi Arabian Club (Watch Video).

David Grande will lead the attack for Cacereno who will likely opt for a defensive-minded 4-1-4-1 formation. Ruyman Arteaga will sit on top of the back four and try and break down the opposition's play. Karim El Kounni and Miguel Garcia on the wings will be doing the bulk of the attacking play but need the support of Samu Manchon and Sergio Bermudez to get them involved in the contest.

Andriy Lunin will start between the posts for Real Madrid and a back four of Nacho, Jesus Vallejo, Lucas Vazquez, and Alvaro Odriozala. Eden Hazard will be eager to impress on the wings with Rodrygo deployed as the central striker. Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchoumeni will both occupy the midfield berth for the visitors.

When is Cacereno vs Real Madrid, Copa del Rey 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Cacereno vs Real Madrid, Copa del Rey 2022-23 will be played at the Estadio Príncipe Felipe in Cácere. The game will be held on January 4, 2023 (Wednesday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Cacereno vs Real Madrid, Copa del Rey 2022-23 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner of the Copa del Rey in India and hence, the live telecast of this match will not be available.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Cacereno vs Real Madrid, Copa del Rey 2022-23 Football Match?

With there being no official broadcast partner, fans will be unable to watch live streaming of this Copa del Rey contest on their devices, in India. However, they can catch live updates of the game from the team's social media handles. It should be a routine win for Real Madrid as they face Cacereno for the very first time in their history.

