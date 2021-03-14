Amid speculations of a possible move away from Juventus in the summer, Cristiano Ronaldo posted a message for the Serie A champions and their fans assuring that he remains true to the cause and is focused on achieving the club's goals for the rest of the season despite their exit from the UEFA Champions League. Ronaldo has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain or to the MLS in the United States. A return to Real Madrid is also seemingly an option. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News Update: Real Madrid Boss Zinedine Zidane Reacts to Rumours About Juventus Star’s Return to Santiago Bernabeu.

Ronaldo, 36, joined Juventus from Real Madrid in 2018 and has so far scored 92 goals in 121 appearances for the Turin-based club. The 36-year-old has helped extended Juventus' domestic dominance but has failed to inspire them to continental glory with Juventus failing to get past the Champions League quarter-finals since his arrival. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer Update: Juventus Star to Return to Real Madrid? CR7’s Manager Reveals Big Deets!

Juventus were knocked out from the UCL last 16 stage by Porto on away goals this season making it two consecutive seasons they have been knocked out from the first knockout round of Europe's top competition. Their exit at the hands of Porto sparked rumours of Ronaldo's future with his contract at Juventus ending in June 2022. The club are yet to hold renewal talks and reports suggest Ronaldo might be sold in the coming summer transfer window.

But amid all speculations and reports about his future, Ronaldo stated that he remains focused on Juventus' goal for the season. "More important than the number of falls you take in life, is how fast and how strong you get back on your feet... True champions never break!" the Portuguese superstar wrote in an inspiring Instagram message. "Our focus is already in Cagliari, in the Serie A struggle, in the Italian Cup final and in everything that we can still achieve this season.

"It’s true that the past belongs in museums (I should say!), but fortunately, football has memory... and so do I! History can’t be deleted, it’s written every single day with resilience, team spirit, persistence and lots of hard work. And those who don’t understand this, will never achieve glory and success," Ronaldo said in his post. Take a look at his Instagram post.

Cristiano Ronaldo Focused on Achieving Juventus' Goal for the Season

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Ronaldo has been linked with a move away from Juventus at the end of the current season. According to reports, he has held talks with Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami over a possible move. David Beckham, who is co-owner of the MLS side, has always mentioned his dream of bringing the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to the United States.

PSG sporting director Leonardo has also revealed the club's interest in bringing Ronaldo to France. The French champions were the favourites to sign Ronaldo last summer before the coronavirus pandemic changed all transfer plans. They remain interested in him as does Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane, who refused to comment on the transfer rumours but said Ronaldo is a 'magnificent' player and it is only natural he gets linked to big clubs before every transfer window.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2021 09:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).