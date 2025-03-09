Liverpool signed Mohamed Salah in 2017-18 season and since then the Egyptian striker has been team’s star performer. The 32-year-old striker has won all titles including League title, FA Cup, EFL Cup and champions League title with Liverpool and now moves into the fifth place in the Premier League’s all-time scorers. With his brace against Southampton, Salah now has scored 184 goals in EPL, matching Sergio Aguero’s tally. Liverpool 3-1 Southampton, Premier League 2024-25: Mohamed Salah's Brace Seals The Red’s Comeback Win.

Mohamed Salah Becomes Fifth All-Time Goal Scorer in Premier League History

Game recognises game 🤝 pic.twitter.com/Vy2pL6i8lq — Premier League (@premierleague) March 8, 2025

