CHE vs MUN Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Chelsea vs Manchester United Football Match

Chelsea vs Manchester United (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Chelsea (CHE) and Manchester United (MUN) are all set to lock horns with each other as both teams look to secure a Champions League spot. The CHE vs MUN match will be played at the Stamford Bridge on February 17, 2020 (late Monday night). An extra incentive has been added to this heavyweight clash after the news on Man City’s Champions League ban as the fifth-place team could qualify for the prestigious competition for the next season. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Fantasy tips to create a team for Chelsea vs Manchester United encounter can scroll down below. Manchester United vs East Bengal: Nothing Confirmed at This Stage.

The two teams met earlier in the season and the Red Devils came out on top as 4-0 winners on the opening weekend. The Blues have an injury crisis at the moment as forward Tammy Abraham will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability as the England international is battling an ankle problem. Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will miss out on the clash after not been declared as match fit. Manchester United, on the other hand, may hand a debut to January arrival Odin Ighalo as Marcus Rashford is out injured. Nemanja Matic is available again for the Red Devils but Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba remain absent. UEFA Bans Manchester City From Champions League for Next Two Seasons, English Football Club to Appeal Against Suspension.

Chelsea vs Manchester United, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Prediction: Goalkeeper – David de Gea (MUN) should be your keeper as it is unclear of who will start in the Chelsea goal.

Chelsea vs Manchester United, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Prediction: Defenders – You should ideally go for three defenders and they should be Antonio Rudiger (CHE), Cesar Azpilicueta (CHE) and Harry Maguire (MUN).

Chelsea vs Manchester United, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Prediction: Midfielders – Mason Mount (CHE) should be your captain and the other midfielders in your team must be Willian (CHE), Mateo Kovacic (CHE), Bruno Fernandes (MUN) and Fred (MUN).

Chelsea vs Manchester United, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Prediction: Forwards – Anthony Martial (MUN) should be your vice-captain and the remaining slot should be filled by Callum Hudson-Odoi (CHE).

Chelsea vs Manchester United, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Prediction: David de Gea (MUN) (GK), Antonio Rudiger (CHE), Cesar Azpilicueta (CHE), Harry Maguire (MUN), Mason Mount (CHE), Willian (CHE), Mateo Kovacic (CHE), Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Fred (MUN), Anthony Martial (MUN) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (CHE).

Both teams have been inconsistent in recent weeks as they have just won one of their last five fixtures. Manchester United won 2-1 at Stamford Bridge earlier in the season during a league cup clash and are looking to do a first league double over Chelsea since the 1987-88 campaign.