Chelsea will host West Ham in their forthcoming fixture of Premier League 2020-21. The London Deby takes place at the Stamford Bridge on December 22 (Monday Night). The upcoming game will be crucial for the Blues as they have suffered two back to back loses after enjoying a 17-match unbeaten streak. Their streak ended with a 0-1 loss against Everton before Wolves came back from behind and registered a 2-1 win. On the other hand, West Ham are not behind Chelsea in the team standings and will want to get the result in their favour. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keeper, mid-fielders, defenders and strikers for CHE vs WUH game. Boxing Day 2020 Football Schedule.

Speaking of the history between the two clubs, Chelsea dominate the head-to-head record with 50 victories in 114 encounters. 42 games went in West Ham’s favour while remaining 22 fixtures resulted in draws. Notably, West Ham won both the fixtures against their arch-rivals last season and will not mind replicating their heroics again. On the other hand, the home team will be raring to get a win under their belt. As the game gets lined up, let’s look at the ideal Dream11 team.

Chelsea vs West Ham, EPL 2020-21 Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Lucasz Fabianski (WUH) should be selected as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Chelsea vs West Ham, EPL 2020-21 Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Ben Chilwell (CHE), Aaron Cresswell (WUH) and Reece James (CHE) and Kurt Zouma (CHE) should be selected as the four defenders for this fantasy team.

Chelsea vs West Ham, EPL 2020-21 Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – N’Golo Kante (CHE), Mason Mount (CHE), Declan Rice (WUH), and Pablo Fornals (WUH) can be selected as the players for a five-man midfield.

Chelsea vs West Ham, EPL 2020-21 Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Timo Werner (CHE) and Sebastian Haller (WUH) will lead the attack for this fantasy team.

Chelsea vs West Ham, EPL 2020-21 Dream11 Team Prediction: Lucasz Fabianski (WUH), Ben Chilwell (CHE), Aaron Cresswell (WUH) and Reece James (CHE), Kurt Zouma (CHE), N’Golo Kante (CHE), Mason Mount (CHE), Declan Rice (WUH), Pablo Fornals (WUH), Timo Werner (CHE), Sebastian Haller (WUH).

Timo Werner (CHE) should be picked as the captain of your fantasy team while Mason Mount (CHE) can be chosen as vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 21, 2020 04:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).