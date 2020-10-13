Chelsea did a great job in the recently closed international summer transfer window as they signed several big-name players such as Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Thiago Silva. Along with the arrival of these big talents, the Blues were also able to make £60million in sales and also sent out a host of players on loan and are already planning for the upcoming transfer window in January. Chelsea Ready to Challenge Liverpool, Manchester City in Premier League 2020–21 Season, Says Mason Mount.

According to a recent report by The Mirror, Chelsea are looking to send young midfielder Billy Gilmour and defender Fikayo Tomori on loan in January. The reason behind this decision so to allow the two players to get first-team experience as chances of regular football at Chelsea have been decreased due to the new arrivals.

Fikayo Tomori was linked with clubs such as Everton and West Ham in the summer but a move didn’t materialize and with the arrival of Thiago Silva, the youngster has gone down the pecking order. Meanwhile, Billy Gilmour is recovering from knee surgery and is expected to be fully fit by the turn of the year.

Both the young players broke into the Chelsea first team last year and impressed in their first season in the Premier League. However, with new superstars signed, it would be very difficult for the two youngsters to get regular first-team football and the club believes that sending them out on loan would be the best option at the moment.

