Chelsea's third bid for Wesley Fofana has been rejected by Leicester City, according to Fabrizio Romano. The new offer potentially worth about £70 million was placed after the first two approaches were denied by the Foxes as the Leicester-based club have no intention to sell the defender this summer. It has been understood that the Blues will have a round of talks with the club for getting the player who has been one of the top targets for Thomas Tuchel following the departure of Antonio Rudiger. They also indicated that they could return with another offer for the player if Leicester is open to sell Fofana. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Transfer News: Chelsea Close To Signing Gabon Striker From Barcelona

Chelsea have targeted Wesley Fofana as their No. 1 defensive prospect. After Rudiger left for UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid on a free transfer, the Blues roped in another world class centre-back in the form of Kalidou Koulibaly. However, with Christensen joining Barcelona, Tuchel is in need of an elite defender in the back. According to reports, Fofana has agreed personal terms with Chelsea and looks to leave Leicester for a new challenge at Stamford Bridge. However, Brendan Rodgers' side don't want to lose the 21-year-old French professional and are reluctant to sell this summer.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have reopened negotiations for Anthony Gordon with Everton after their fresh bid for Fofana got rejected by Leicester City. Last week, the Blues' first offer of £45 million was rejected by the Merseyside outfit. It is understood that Chelsea could pay up to £60m for Gordon including add-ons. Many are of the view that Frank Lampard would not allow the English international to leave Goodison Park in this summer transfer window. But it is also a fact that the Toffees could let him go if an offer more than £70m arrives.