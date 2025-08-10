Club Friendly 2025 Live Streaming Online in India: FIFA Club World Cup champions Chelsea will be in action in their final pre-season friendly game this evening, facing Italian giants AC Milan. The Blues defeated Leverkusen 2-0 in their last game and under the able management of Enzo Maresca, they are slowly and steadily getting back to the top. This season will be highly competitive for them as they come up against some top teams in the UEFA Champions League while also being one of the contenders for the EPL crown. Opponents AC Milan had a poor last campaign and under veteran manager Massimiliano Allegrim they are gunning to be back at the top. Netherlands Defender Jorrel Hato Reflects on Joining Chelsea Ahead of Premier League 2025–26 Season, Says ‘I Needed To Make a Step to the Biggest Club’.

Levi Colwill is a long-term absentee for Chelsea with the player undergoing a knee surgery. Benoit Badiashile and Trevoh Chalobah are the players in contention to replace him. Nicolas Jackson is looking for a move away from the club and might not feature. Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo will be featuring in midfield with Joao Pedro and Pedro Neto shouldering the goal scoring responsibility.

Ardon Jashari is a key player signed by AC Milan from Belgian side Club Brugge. Rafael Leao and Santiago Gimenez will feature in the attacking third while the likes of Tammy Abraham and Luka Jovic have left the club. Christian Pulisic misses out due to an injury. Luka Modric will be the heartbeat of this side in central midfield, with the Croatian skipper looking to stamp his authority on the game.

Chelsea vs AC Milan, Match Details

Match Chelsea vs AC Milan Date Sunday, August 10 Time 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Stamford Bridge Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming)

When Is Chelsea vs AC Milan, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025 Match? Date Time and Venue

In their final pre-season club friendly, Chelsea will host AC Milan on Sunday, August 10. The Chelsea vs AC Milan club friendly is slated to be played at the Stamford Bridge and it will begin at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Rasmus Hojlund Attracts AC Milan Interest for Loan Move From Manchester United, Serie A Giants in Talks Over Deal Including Buy Option Despite Player’s Wish To Stay: Reports.

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast of Chelsea vs AC Milan, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025 Match?

Unfortunately, there's no live telecast available of the Chelsea vs AC Milan match in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to find Chelsea vs AC Milan live telecast on any TV channel. For Chelsea vs AC Milan, online viewing options, read below.

Is Chelsea vs AC Milan, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025 Match, Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans, however, have an online viewing option for Chelsea vs AC Milan. Fans in India can watch the Chelsea vs AC Milan club friendly 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, which will require a pass. Users can also follow both clubs' social media handles to follow Chelsea vs AC Milan live score updates. AC Milan will create plenty of chances in this game and could hold Chelsea to a 1-1 draw.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 10, 2025 05:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).