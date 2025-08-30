Chelsea vs Fulham Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Chelsea will be looking to carry on their good form when they host Fulham in what would be their third match of the Premier League 2025-26 season. The Blues started off their EPL 2025-26 campaign with a dull goalless draw against Crystal Palace at home, but gave every other team a stark reminder of how dangerous they could be by beating West Ham 5-1 in what was a thoroughly dominant performance. Enzo Maresca will hope that his team continue with the momentum received from that big victory and makes an impact against Fulham. Christopher Nkunku Signs For AC Milan; French Star Makes €42M Move From Chelsea to Serie A Club As He Puts Pen to Paper On Five-Year Long Contract.

In comparison, Fulham have not had an ideal start to their campaign in the Premier League 2025-26. The Cottagers started off the season with a 1-1 draw against Brighton and then followed it up with a similar-looking scoreline against Manchester United, with Emile Smith Rowe coming to their rescue after an own goal saw them trail in the second half. Fulham can take confidence from the fact that they beat Bristol City 2-0 in a second round match in the EFL Cup 2025-26, but Marco Silva would be well aware of the fact that his team would need much more than that to overpower an in-form Chelsea outfit at Stamford Bridge. West Ham 1-5 Chelsea, Premier League 2025-26: Enzo Fernandez, Pedro Neto, Moises Caicedo Score as Blues Register First Victory in Dominant Fashion (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Chelsea vs Fulham Match Details

Match Chelsea vs Fulham Date Saturday, August 30 Time 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Stamford Bridge Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Chelsea vs Fulham, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Chelsea will take on Fulham in their third match of the Premier League 2025-26 season. The Chelsea vs Fulham match is set to be played at Craven Cottage and it will start at 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Fulham, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Chelsea vs Fulham live telecast viewing option is likely to be available on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For Chelsea vs Fulham online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Chelsea vs Fulham, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can find a viewing option for the Chelsea vs Fulham, Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Chelsea are favourites to win this contest and should get all three points on offer.

