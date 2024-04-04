Manchester United need a victory against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in order to keep their slim hopes of making it to the Champions League next season alive. The Red Devils were disappointed after conceding a late equaliser against Brentford to drop critical points. They are sixth with 48 points from 29 games and need their rivals Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur to drop further points. Opponents, Chelsea, are 12th in the standings, and they have had another campaign to forget. It will be interesting to see if manager Mauricio Pochettino remains at the club next season. Chelsea versus Manchester United will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 12:45 am IST. Manchester United Defenders Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof Ruled Out for a Month Due to Muscle Injuries.

Robert Sanchez, Trevoh Chalobah, and Malo Gusto trained with the first team and could be back for Chelsea. Reece James, Christopher Nkunku, Lesley Ugochukwu, Ben Chilwell, and Romelo Lavia are long-term absentees. Nicolas Jackson will play the lone strike role for the home side, and he will have Conor Gallagher slot in at attacking midfield. Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer are the preferred choices as wide players. Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo form the double pivot in midfield.

Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof suffered injury setbacks and are ruled out for a month. Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire are likely the two central defenders while Kobbie Mainoo and Scott McTominay get the chance to shine in midfield. Rasmus Hojlund has looked a bit below par since coming back from an injury and that will need to change soon. Bruno Fernandes has been inconsistent this season, a major problem area for Erik ten Hag to sort. Manchester City 4–1 Aston Villa, Premier League 2023–24: Phil Foden Hat-Trick Seals Crucial Win for Defending Champions.

When is Chelsea vs Manchester United, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Chelsea host Manchester United in what is expected to be a blockbuster Premier League 2023-24 encounter on Friday, April 5. The Chelsea vs Manchester United match will be played at Stamford Bridge and it will start at 12:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time).UEFA Will Listen if Euro 2024 Coaches Want Larger 26-player Squads to Lessen Risks from Injury.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Manchester United, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to get live telecast of the Chelsea vs Manchester United match on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD TV Channels. For more Chelsea vs Manchester United viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Manchester United, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can get the live stream viewing option of the Chelsea vs Manchester United football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Like last season, this fixture should have few high points and both teams will likely settle for a draw.

