Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Takes Sly Dig at Sanjay Manjrekar After He Is Dropped From BCCI Commentary Team (See Post)

Sanjay Manjrekar (Photo Credits: Instagram/ Sanjay Manjrekar)

As the news of Sanjay Manjrekar, a former Indian cricketer and commentator, being dropped from BCCI’s commentary team broke out, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) found a way to hilariously troll Manjrekar for his controversial comments. Manjrekar, according to several reports, has been dropped from BCCI’s commentary panel and will not feature as a commentator in the upcoming edition of the IPL nor will he be part of India’s commentary team for the future international matches involving India. Now Manjrekar had made a cheeky comment about India and CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja during the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup in England and CSK took a leaf out of Manjrekar’s commentary book to troll him. Sanjay Manjrekar Dropped From BCCI Commentary Panel, Fans Hail Sourav Ganguly's Decision.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Manjrekar has been axed from BCCI’s commentary team and will not be commenting on any future India matches as well in the upcoming edition of the IPL, the start of which has been postponed to April 15.“Maybe he will be left out from the IPL panel too. At this stage, it is not on top of our mind. But the fact is they are not happy with his work,” the report quoted a BCCI source as saying.

Chennai Super Kings Troll Sanjay Manjrekar

Need not hear the audio feed in bits and pieces anymore. 🦁💛 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 14, 2020

Hours after news broke out, CSK trolled the senior Indian commentator with a hilarious statement on Twitter that suggested that the IPL franchise was perhaps taking a cheeky dig at the 111-capped Indian international. “Need not hear the audio feed in bits and pieces anymore,” a tweet from the official Twitter handle of the franchise read.

The post was undoubtedly a dig at Manjrekar’s comment on Jadeja as a “bits and pieces player.” Manjrekar has made this comment during the ICC Cricket World Cup. Manjrekar was only lambasted on twitter for his comments but also received a backlash from Jadeja himself, who told Manjrekar “I have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.”