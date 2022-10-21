Chennaiyin FC will face FC Goa in the latest round of fixtures in the Indian Super League 2022-23. The match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on October 21,2022 (Friday) as both the teams eye to get ahead in the race with three points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Chennaiyin Fc vs FC Goa, ISL 2022 -23 live streaming details, scroll down below. ISL 2022–23 Points Table Updated Live: ATK Mohun Bagan Break Into Top Five With Thrilling Win Over Kerala Blasters

Chennaiyin FC have started their campaign well with a win against ATK Mohunbagan and a draw against Durand Champions Bengaluru FC. The Supermachans will definitely want to keep the momentum intact. On the other hand, FC Goa also had a strong start to their campaign with a win against East Bengal and would want to continue the winning run.

When Is Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa match in ISL 2022-23 will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on October 21, 2022 (Friday). The CFC vs FCG game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2022-23 Football Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live action with Hindi commentary.

How To Watch Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2022-23 Football Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2022-23 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

