Chennaiyin takes on NorthEast United FC in a massive game in the Indian Super League, with a win for either of them helping them break into the top six. The hosts are currently seventh with 24 points from 20 games, while NorthEast United are just below them with a point less and having played the same number of games. East Bengal currently occupy the last playoff position as things get competitive in the group stage. Chennaiyin heads into the game on the back of two crucial victories and they are peaking at the right moment. The visitors, though, have a lot to do if they are to claim a win here. Chennaiyin versus NorthEast United will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 PM IST. Chennaiyin FC Head Coach Owen Coyle Weighs on Finishing Strongly for Making It to ISL 2023–24 Playoffs.

Rafael Crivellaro was brilliant against Jamshedpur and the home side will need their talented playmaker to come up with the goods again. He was on the scoresheet alongside Rahim Ali, who looked good coming on. Jordan Murray will lead the attack and there is place for Vincy Barretto and Farukh Choudhary on the wings.

Nestor Albiach and Jithin Madathil Subran scored late for NorthEast United in the crucial game against Kerala Blasters. The team looked set to drop points until a late flourishing saw them secure all three points. Míchel Zabaco and Asheer Akhtar in defence have their task cut out for the Highlanders. Mohammedan Sporting ‘Confident’ for Fulfilling Club Licensing Criteria to Play in ISL After Winning I-League 2023-24 Title.

When Is Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United ISL 2023-24, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Chennaiyin FC will face NorthEast United in the Indian Super League 2023-24 on Tuesday, April 9. The CFC vs NEU match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai, India and it has a scheduled start time of 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United ISL 2023-24 Football Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into VH1, Sports18 1 and 3 SD/HD (English Commentary) channels, Sports18 3 (Hindi Commentary), Surya Movies (Malayalam Commentary), and DD Bangla (Bangla Commentary) channels to get the live telecast viewing option of the Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United. For online viewing options of Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United, read below.

How To Watch Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United ISL 2023-24 Football Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide a live stream viewing option of the Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United, ISL 2023-24 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to catch the action live. One Football will livestream the match Internationally in select regions. It will be a game of few chances with the home side securing a victory in the second-half.

