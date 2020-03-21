Chinese Football Star Wu Lei Has Coronavirus in Spain

Wu Lei (Photo Credits: AFP)

Shanghai, March 21: Chinese football star Wu Lei, who plays for Espanyol in Spain, has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, the Chinese Football Association (CFA) said on Saturday.

"Wu Lei has mild symptoms and is currently undergoing treatment," the CFA said in a statement, adding that they had been given the news by La Liga strugglers Espanyol.

"The Chinese Football Association has maintained close communication with Wu Lei and the club, and will provide all necessary assistance as appropriate.

"We wish Wu Lei a speedy recovery."

The 28-year-old striker, China's best-known player, is in self-isolation at home in Barcelona, Xinhua news agency said.

Wu is the only Chinese playing in one of Europe's five top leagues, having moved to Espanyol from Shanghai SIPG in January last year.

The coronavirus emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year and has since turned into a pandemic that has killed thousands around the world.