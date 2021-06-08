Following a 1-1 draw against Chile in their last game, Argentina would be raring to go and clinch three points when they take on Colombia in the latest round of CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, on Tuesday. Argentina had taken the lead in the 24th minute through a Lionel Messi penalty but Alexis Sanchez equalised for Chile soon after as both sides settled for a point apiece. Colombia on the other hand, clinched an impressive 3-0 win over Peru in their last outing. They would carry their confidence from that game against Argentina, who are unbeaten in the tournament. Paul Pogba Takes a Jibe at Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi While Speaking About Potential Ballon d'Or Winner, Picks N'Golo Kante As the Deserving Candidate

This would be the first time both these sides meet after a period of almost two years. Despite Colombia already out of contention for a 2022 World Cup spot with seven points from five matches, they would be using these matches as preparation for Copa America, the future of which remains uncertain.

When Is Colombia vs Argentina Match Scheduled to Take Place? Date, Time and Venue of CONMEBOL 2022 World Cup Qualifier

The match between Colombia and Argentina would be played at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez, Barranquilla, Colombia. The match would be played on June 9, at 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Colombia vs Argentina CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier , LIVE?

Unfortunately, Colombia vs Argentina match will not be live telecast in India as there are no official broadcasters available for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in India. Fans will therefore not be able to catch the live-action of the CONMEBOL match on their television sets.

Is Colombia vs Argentina CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Since there are no official broadcasters available for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in India, fans will also not be able to watch Colombia vs Argentina match online. But can always follow the match on social media handles of both teams and can also catch updates from the match on social media.

