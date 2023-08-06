On July 29, Costa Rica footballer Jesus Alberto Lopez Ortiz lost his life in a horrific incident. He was killed by a crocodile in the river situated in Rio Canas, Guanacaste Province. It has been reported that Alberto was attacked by a crocodile after he dived off a bridge into the Canas River. Spain 3-0 Costa Rica, FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Aitana Bonmati Shines As La Roja Start Campaign with Dominant Victory

Alberto is known to play for an amateur football club Deportivo Rio Canas. He was a father to two children aged three and eight. The Costa Rican footballer was inclined towards swimming in the Canas River as a part of his training exercise. His friend and cousin tried to warn him to not jump off the bridge but the 29-year-old did not listen. Then he was attacked by the crocodile. Though he tried to fight his way back, the crocodile did not let him go. Real Madrid Deny Florentino Perez Will Stand Down As Club President

Villagers tried to beat the crocodile to help Alberto but the reptile still resisted. Eventually, the locals shot the crocodile and recover the body of the footballer. The disturbing video of the crocodile carrying Ortiz’s body and then getting shot by the locals has gone viral on social media.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 06, 2023 10:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).