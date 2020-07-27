Juventus secured ninth straight Serie A title following their 2-0 over Sampdoria on Sunday night. Cristiano Ronaldo and Federico Bernardeschi were on target for the Bianconeri’s as they lifted their first domestic leaguer crown under new manager Maurizio Sarri. After leading the Black & Whites to yet another title, the five-time Balloon d’Or dedicated the historic win to the club’s fans who have suffered during the coronavirus pandemic. Juventus Secure Ninth Straight Serie A Title Following 2–0 Over Sampdoria (Watch Goal Highlights).

This was Cristiano Ronaldo’s second league title with Juventus, whom he joined in the summer of 2018 following a record move from Spanish giants Real Madrid. The 35-year-old netted his 31st league goal of the season as he looks top catch up Ciro Immobile (34) in the golden boot chart with two games left in the season. Ecstatic Manchester United Fans React After Red Devils Beat Leicester 2–0 to Finish Third in Premier League 2019–20 and Secure Champions League Football.

The Portuguese was in reflective mood after winning yet another league title in Italy as paid tribute to Juventus fans on his social media. ‘Done! Champions of Italy, Delighted for the second consecutive championship and to continue building the history of this great and splendid club.’ The 35-year-old wrote on Instagram.

See Post

‘This title is dedicated to all Juve fans, in particular to those who have suffered and are suffering from the pandemic that has taken us all by surprise by overturning the world. It was not easy! Your courage, your attitude and your determination were the strength we needed to face this tight final of the championship and fight to the end for this title that belongs to all of Italy. A big hug to you all!’ he added.

Juventus will now turn their attention towards the Champions League start in the month of August. The Bianconeri’s will take on Lyon at the Allianz Stadium and try and overturn the 1-0 deficit from the first leg. Star-man Cristiano Ronaldo will be eager to lead his team to yet another trophy this season.

