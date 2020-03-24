Cristiano Ronaldo Flaunts his Abs During Self-Quarantine, Poses for a Photo With his Sisters

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With the entire world under a massive lockdown and everyone is at home with their families. The footballers are also with their families but are making sure to keep themselves in shape. Cristiano Ronaldo is also in Madeira, Portugal with his family amid coronavirus crisis. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is making sure to keep himself on the top of his game and is often seen working. Now, in a snap surfaced online, where Ronaldo was seen showing off his abs as he posed with his sisters. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Jersey Excluded from Lionel Messi & Paulo Dybala’s Kit Collection? Argentine Pair Display Shirts on Social Media.

Ronaldo had visited Madeira to visit his ailing mother who had suffered from a heart stroke and is still there with his kids and girlfriend Georgia Rodriguez. All the league games of Serie A, EPL, La Liga, and Bundesliga have been postponed due to coronavirus crisis. Most of these footballers and sports personalities are urging the fans to stay at home to avoid the outspread of the virus further. For now, check out the snap that surfaced online.

View this post on Instagram #cristianoronaldo#cr#cars#cristiano#cristianoronaldojr#cristianocr7 A post shared by Cristiano.ronaldo (@cristano.ronaldo.0_) on Mar 24, 2020 at 2:33am PDT

Recently the Juventus star was in the news for extending financial aid to a hospital in Portugal for the purchase of a few pieces of equipment. The Portugal star was also seen teaching his kids the importance of hygiene. In a video he posted recently, Ronaldo was schooling his kids on how to use a sanitizer. The former Real Madrid player made sure to spread the message across to his fans.