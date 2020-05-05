Cristiano Ronaldo Returns to Italy, Undergoes 14-Day Isolation Ahead of Training With Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

After spending a month in Madeira, his hometown in Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Italy. The five-Time Ballon d’Or winner has now undergone 14-day long isolation ahead of beginning his training with Juventus after the Government gave a green signal to all the Serie A teams to start with their practice. Ronaldo was in Madeira to visit his ailing mother who had suffered from a heart stroke. Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and his kids were with him while his stay at his home town. Very often Ronaldo kept on sharing several pictures of himself with his mother, girlfriend and kids. Cristiano Ronaldo's Representatives Accused of Leaking Paulo Dybala's COVID-19 News, Italian Newspaper Claims CR7 Doesn't Want to Return to Turin Anytime Soon!

The Portugal star arrived in Turin on Monday after he was stuck in Maderia due to the flying restrictions in Spain. Ronaldo who owns a £30million G650 Gulfstream attempted to take off on three occasions but couldn’t do so owing to the travel restrictions. As a precautionary measure, Ronaldo has undergone isolation. For over a month the games in Itlay and several countries around the world have been stalled due to the outspread of the coronavirus. Sporting events like the Wimbledon have also been called off for an indefinite period of time.

Coming back to Cristiano Ronaldo, yesterday we told you an Italian newspaper had blamed the star footballer's representative for leaking the news of Paulo Dybala getting infected with the coronavirus. According to the newspaper, this could have been done by the PR team of Ronaldo because he was in no mood to return to Turin any sooner.