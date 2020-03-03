Cristiano Ronaldo Has Allegedly Blocked ‘Transfermarkt’ on Social Media for Undervaluing Him & Placing Him in Same ‘Value’ Category As Inter Milan Striker Romelu Lukaku

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly blocked the social media account of Transfermarkt for categorising him in the same market rate as Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku. Ronaldo, who secured a move to Juventus from Real Madrid in 2018 for a whopping £90m, has dropped drastically in the transfer market with his current value being just £67.5millions. The value is the same as former Manchester United and current Inter striker Romelu Lukaku, which has allegedly angered Ronaldo as he considers himself way better than the 26-year-old Belgian striker. What has disappointed Ronaldo more is that he is rated way below other top players in the Serie A and probably that is the reason, the Portuguese superstar has decided to block Transfermarkt on social media. Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Hearts As He Shares Adorable Bath Tub Photo With His Children.

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or and Champions League winner, was valued at approximately £90m when he moved to Italy. But only 28 goals in his first campaign in Italy and the club’s failure to lift the Champions League trophy saw Ronaldo’s valuation drop drastically in the market. Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates Vinicius Junior's El Clasico Goal Against Barcelona (Watch Video).

New Inter Milan signing Christian Eriksen, who swapped Tottenham Hotspur for Inter in January, is the highest-rated Serie A player at £81m and is followed by Ronaldo’s teammate at Juventus, Paulo Dybala who is valued at £76.5m. Young Inter Milan striker and Barcelona target, Lautaro Martinez is also rated higher than Ronaldo at £72m.

But what would have hurt Ronaldo more than seeing his juniors rated above him is probably seeing himself valued at the same price as Lukaku, who is yet to win a title in his senior professional career. Lukaku, 26, joined Inter this summer after flopping at Manchester United, the same club where Ronaldo transcended into greatness and also lifted the first of his five Ballon d’Or and Champions League trophies.

Ronaldo blocked transfermarkt because he wasn't happy with his market value dkm 😭 pic.twitter.com/GUGendUFnZ — Ⓢ (@False9Messi) March 1, 2020

Although there is no authenticity to the matter nor any proof which shows Ronaldo had blocked Transfermarkt on his social media platforms, the organisation themselves informed users about it in a post regarding super-agent Jorge Mendes. Transfermarkt has posted a posted the best playing XI by bringing together all of Mendes’ clients and they informed fans that they cannot tag Ronaldo in the post as he has blocked them.

Ronaldo has, however, been in terrific form this season and if he carries on with the same till the season end and guide Juventus to the Serie A and Champions League trophies, his value is certain to rise again. It is also important to note that Ronaldo is 35 now and is edging closer towards the limelight of his career.