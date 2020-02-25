Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Hearts As He Shares Adorable Bath Tub Photo With His Children, Netizens Praise Juventus Footballer for Family Goals

Cristiano Ronaldo and His Kids Enjoy Bath Tub Session (Photo Credits: Instagram/@Cristiano)

Not only is Cristiano Ronaldo one of the greatest footballers ever to have walked this earth, but he is also a caring father. Ronaldo, who has four children, has often taken time out of his busy schedule to spend some quality family time with his children and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. The football giant often posted some dazzling pictures with his children where the Juventus and Portugal talisman can be seen spending time with his family and indulging in fun activities with them. Ronaldo, who opened the scoring for Juventus in the 2-1 win over SPAL in Serie A 2019-20, took out some time to spend with his kids and could be seen in a bathtub with all of his four children in a recent Instagram picture. Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals Sensational Details About His Iconic ‘Sii’ Goal Celebration.

“Funny moment with my babies,” Ronaldo captioned the image in which he can be seen in a bathtub with all of his four children – Cristinao Jr., Mateo, Eva and youngest daughter Alana. Ronaldo and his children can be seen enjoying a bath together and has also fun time playing together. Fans praised the footballer for his family goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo Fun Moments With Kids

View this post on Instagram Funny moment with my babies 😀❤️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Feb 24, 2020 at 12:01pm PST

Cristiano Jr is the eldest of Ronaldo’s children and was born in 2010 while twins Eva and Mateo were born in 2017 through surrogacy. Ronaldo’s girlfriend and rumoured wife Georgina gave birth to their youngest daughter Alana in November 2017.

Fans Praise Ronaldo for Family Goals

Netizens Praise Cristiano Ronaldo for Family Goals (Photo Credits: Instagram/@Cristiano)

This is, however, not the first time Ronaldo has shared a picture with his children on social media. A scroll to Ronaldo’s account will show that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner always makes time to spend with his children. In another video, Ronaldo could be seen exercising with daughter Alana sitting on his stomach while the other children are playing in the background.

Cristiano Ronaldo Exercises With Kids

View this post on Instagram No excuses 🤷🏻‍♂️💪🏻 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Feb 10, 2020 at 9:22am PST

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has been in fine form this season and has already scored 25 times, including 21 goals in Serie A 2019-20. He recently achieved the feat of becoming the only footballer to have scored 10 successive league goals for two different clubs and in two different countries. Ronaldo will be next seen in action when Juventus travel to France for the 1st leg of their Champions League 2019-20 round of 16 encounters against Ligue 1 club Lyon.