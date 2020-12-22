Juventus will like to extend their sensational run as they take on Fiorentina in their next fixture in Serie A 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Allianz Stadium on December 23 (Tuesday Night). Andrea Pirlo’s men are coming off a 4-0 against Parma and would be raring to replicate their heroics in front of their home crowd. On the other hand, not much is expected from Fiorentina as they are placed at 16th position in the team standings with just two victories in 13 outings. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keeper, mid-fielders, defenders and strikers for JUV vs FIO clash. Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Heartfelt Note After Winning Golden Foot 2020.

Speaking of the history between the two teams, Juventus dominate the head-to-head record with 86 victories in 182 games. Fiorentina emerged victorious only on 39 occasions while remaining 57 fixtures resulted in draws. In fact, Fiorentina haven’t defeated the Bianconeri since the last 12 years. The two clubs last met in February this year where the Italian giants put up a clinical show and clinched the game 3-0. As the upcoming game gets lined up, let’s look at the ideal Dream11 team.

Juventus vs Fiorentina, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny (JUV) should be picked as the goalkeeper of this fantasy team.

Juventus vs Fiorentina, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Leonardo Bonucci (JUV), Nikola Milenkovic (FIO) and Matthijs de Ligt (JUV) will be the three defenders.

Juventus vs Fiorentina, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Rodrigo Bentancur (JUV), Juan Cuadrado (JUV), Giacomo Bonaventura (VLD) and Sofyan Amrabat (VLD) should be picked as the four midfielders.

Juventus vs Fiorentina, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Alvaro Morata (JUV), Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV) and Franck Ribery (JUV) will form the three-man forward line.

Juventus vs Fiorentina, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wojciech Szczesny (JUV), Leonardo Bonucci (JUV), Nikola Milenkovic (FIO), Matthijs de Ligt (JUV), Rodrigo Bentancur (JUV), Juan Cuadrado (JUV), Giacomo Bonaventura (VLD), Sofyan Amrabat (VLD), Alvaro Morata (JUV), Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV), Franck Ribery (JUV).

Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV) should undoubtedly be named as the captain of your fantasy team while Alvaro Morata (JUV) can be chosen as vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2020 01:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).