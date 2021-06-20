Last night Portugal lost 2-4 to Germany in Euro 2020. Cristiano Ronaldo reacted after the loss. He took to social media and posted a picture of the team together in a huddle. "Believe as much as we do!" read the caption of the snap. The Allianz Arena witnessed Cristiano Ronaldo scoring the first goal of the match in the 15th minute. one actually thought that Portugal was ruling the game. Post this, Ruben Dias and Raphael Guerreiro were the ones who scored own goal and led Germany to a 2-1 lead. Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Video: Portugal Star Scores Spectacular Opener vs Germany in Euro 2020.

In the 51st minute after the first half, Kai Havertz took the team to 3-1. Robin Gosens netted the final goal for Germany. Seven minutes later, Diogo Jota scored a goal at the 67th minute of the match but that couldn't help Portugal secure a win, The team lost the match 2-4. Post this, Ronaldo took to social media and posted a picture of the team and posted a motivational message.

Check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Talking about the stats of the match, Portugal took 7 shots and out of which a couple of them ended up being on target. Germany took 12 shots out of which seven of them ended up being on target. Germany had the ball for 58 per cent of the time and the rest was handled by Portugal. Germany made 581 passes in the game and Portugal made 480 passes during the match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2021 09:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).