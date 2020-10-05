After a chaotic night in Turin, there's sunshine for Portuguese football star, Cristiano Ronaldo. The 35-year-old took to his Instagram account to wish 'Good Morning' to his fans and followers after the controversial abandonment of Serie A 2020-21 clash between Juventus and Napoli. Ronaldo who plays as a forward for Juventus posted a perfect family picture comprising of girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez and four kids. Fans are overjoyed seeing their idol give a glimpse of his personal life, especially after all the hullabaloo on the matchday. Juventus vs Napoli, Serie A 2020–21: Match Called-Off As Visitors Fail to Show-Up Due to Quarantine; Hosts Set to Be Awarded 3–0 Win.

In this picture, Cristiano is seen spending some quality time with his family of five. The abandoned game gave the handsome footballer a good time to be with his loved ones. Even his caption, reads 'Blessed'. His eldest child, ten-year-old, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. looks spitting image of his father. His younger siblings, twins, Eva and son Mateo and youngest daughter Alana Martina look adorable. Cristiano's model girlfriend also went de-glam and embraced a more natural look while posing happily with her partner and kids in this sweet pic.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez and Their Adorable Family!

View this post on Instagram Good morning! 😀❤️ #blessed A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Oct 5, 2020 at 12:47am PDT

Cristiano Ronaldo who has been in a terrific form, was expected to have another great run on the field. However, that was not to be. Juventus vs Napoli, the match between top Serie A clubs was abandoned after Gennaro Gattuso's side failed to reach Allianz Stadium in Turin due to possible COVID-19 outbreak. Napoli had played Genoa at home, where 17 players tested positive for COVID-19. Two Napoli players, Piotr Zielinski and Eljif Elmas, also tested positive for COVID-19. This prompted local health authorities in Naples to ask players to not travel and stay at home.

According to reports, Napoli players are in "strict quarantine" and "could face criminal charges" if they break it. Napoli owner, Aurelio De Laurentiis had also written to Serie A to postpone the match. Nevertheless, Juventus did not postpone and on the matchday, continued with their pre-match rituals be it announcing the squad, reaching an hour before the scheduled kick-off time in their team bus. All this while, Napoli players were still in Naples. Eventually, after a regulation 45-minute wait, the match was called officially called off, and Juventus are likely to be handed 3-0 win forcing Napoli to forfeit the match.

It was indeed a bizarre series of events, but fans are clearly not in favour of Juventus' way of handling the situation. They blasted Serie A club for forcing virus-hit Napoli of forfeiting the match amid coronavirus pandemic. They trolled the club as well as its manager, Andrea Pirlo and its star player, Cristiano Ronaldo of 'unethical' behaviour when their opponents were on the backfoot. They call it unsportsmanlike conduct.

