Cristiano Ronaldo achieved a milestone by surpassing the 800 career goal mark. Ronaldo's brace led the team to a 3-2 win over Arsenal in the EPL 2021-22 match. Needless to say that the fans were quite elated with Ronaldo's performance and the fans who were present at Old Trafford went berserk chanting CR7's name. Ronaldo did not disappoint any of his fans and was also seen smirking at the people in the stand. The fans who were watching the game made sure to share the image on social media. Cristiano Ronaldo Congratulates Fans and Gears Up for the Next Match After Manchester United Secured Victory Against Arsenal in EPL 2021–22.

The team is now placed on number seven of the EPL 2021-22 points table. This was quite an important game for the Red Devils as it brought them back on the winning track. Their last match against Chelsea ended up with a 1-1 draw. Thus this win came in as quite a respite for the Red Devils and the fans pointed out about the smirk.

The smile on Ronaldo’s face 🥺 — Big vroom-vroom (@Seyifunmii_O) December 2, 2021

Another one

THE SMILE ON HIS FACE I LOVE YOU RONALDO — Aliyah🇲🇺✨ (@aliyah_g05) December 2, 2021

That smile

I love everything about Cristiano Ronaldo and how he takes this football thing. The most visibly angry, when he's not getting goals. Watch him smile like a toddler, when he begins to get them. — The Last Emmanuel™ (@ChiefLyffBoxx) December 2, 2021

Here's the photo:

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Amazon Prime Screengrab)

After the match, Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media and reacted to the win. He took to social media and posted a tweet lauding the efforts of the team. The team will next take on Crystal Palace on December 5, 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 03, 2021 01:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).