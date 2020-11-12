Cristiano Ronaldo had scored his 102nd goal in the International Friendlies during Portugal vs Andorra and was benched initially during the game. The match was a friendly tie ahead of Portugal's game against France. Now, while the game was going on, there came another video where CR7 was seen struggling while wearing a mask. His struggles continued and ultimately CR7 changed the mask and donned a white one instead. Maybe the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was feeling a bit restless while keeping the mask on, he thus kept the mask below his chin. The video of the same went viral on social media. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores His 102nd International Goal During Portugal vs Andorra, International Friendlies, Juventus Congratulates CR7 (Watch Goal Highlights).

Talking about CR7, he netted a goal at the 85th minute of the match and netted 102nd goal for Portugal. He is just eight goals away from being the highest international goal-scorer. Ali Daei was the one who scored 109 goals for his country Iran. The video of his goal went viral on social media. For now, let's have a look at the video shared by a netizen where the star footballer was seen struggling while wearing a mask.

KKKKKKKKKKK.. Tem alguém aí enrolado com a máscara, Cristiano? 🎥: Carol Albuquerque pic.twitter.com/ciqA6gVvZq — Esporte Interativo (de 🏠) (@Esp_Interativo) November 11, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in a terrific form since the start of the season. With this, he scored five goals in the last five games. Even Juventus had congratulated the five-time Ballon d'Or winner on social media for his goal during the game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 12, 2020 10:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).