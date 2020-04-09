Cristiano Ronaldo Sweats it Out With his Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, Posts a Video of the Workout (Watch Video)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in quarantine due to the outburst of coronavirus along with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and kids in Madeira, Portugal. He had come to Portugal to visit his ailing mother and has been here ever since. With the outbreak of the disease, the live-action of football has also been called off for an indefinite period of time but the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is leaving no stone unturned to keep himself in the best of shape and has been sweating it out. Blaise Matuidi Beats Cristiano Ronaldo in Living Room Cup Challenge, CR7 Trolls Juventus Midfielder Even After Losing.

Recently, he was seen sweating it out with his girlfriend and the two were seen sprinting up the hill outside his house. CR7 and Georgina were larking about each other while taking the video. Cristiano posted the clip of the duo sweating it out on his social media handles. While Georgina flaunted her perfect body with lycra leggings and a t-shirt, Ronaldo was dressed in blue shorts and same colour t-shirt. Check out the video of the duo below:

View this post on Instagram My beautiful training partner!🏃🏻‍♀️💪🏽 #stayactive #stayhome A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Apr 8, 2020 at 4:25am PDT

The sporting action in Italy has been called off for an indefinite period of time with the on-going crisis. The Juventus star along with his teammates has faced a 30 per cent pay cut as all the money got dried up due to no live-action. CR7 along with others accepted the decision of the club. With this, the Bianconeri could be forced to sell CR7 due to his fees. It is said that Ronaldo could be donning the colours of Real Madrid as they are keen on having him on board.