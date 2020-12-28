Cristiano Ronaldo won the Globe Soccer Player of the Century award pipping Lionel Messi and a few other nominees. After winning the gong, Ronaldo took to social media and posed with the trophy alongside Georgina Rodríguez and his son CR7 Junior. He further went on to thank both of them for their love and support rendered by them. Georgina looked gorgeous in the thigh slit dress she wore while posing alongside the football star. The red sandals completed her look. Ronaldo Junior on the other hand was seen donning grey pants with a white shirt. He completed his look wearing a white pair of shoes. The family looked amazingly beautiful. Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly ‘Gives’ Globe Soccer Player of the Year Award 2020 to Robert Lewandowski.

There was yet another snap where the two are seen kissing each other and CR7 also shared the same on his Instagram account. He also tagged Georgina in the snap. In his previous post, he had mentioned how happy he was to get the gong and congratulated Robert Lewandowski. Now, let's have a look at the pictures below:

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Another one

Talking about the awards, Robert Lewandowski won the Player Of The Year Award, where, Bayern Munich's Hans-Flick walked away with the Coach Of The Year. Barcelona's former manager Pep Guardiola won the Coach Of The Century. Iker Casillas and Gerard Piqué for their Career Award.

