Paris Saint Germain pulled off one of the greatest transfers in the modern era as they landed Lionel Messi on a free transfer earlier in the week. Now the Parisian giants are aiming for another masterstroke, with the Argentine’s long-time professional rival and one of the best players in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo, is being lined up by the Ligue 1 giants. Biggest Transfers In Football History: From Lionel Messi Joining PSG To Juventus Signing Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to a report from Saonihs news outlet AS, Paris Saint Germain are aiming to land Cristiano Ronaldo in Paris in the summer of 2022 once his contract with Juventus expires. The Portuguese star is in the final year of his contract with the Turin side and at the moment there are no advancements in him agreeing on a new deal. Lionel Messi Signs For PSG: A List Of Records Argentina Star Failed To Break At Barcelona.

It is understood that Paris Saint Germain are looking to sign Cristiano Ronaldo as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who will be a free agent next summer. The French world cup winner is entering the final year of his current deal with the Parisians and for the time being, it looks highly unlikely that the youngster will sign a new deal.

Real Madrid are one of the clubs interested in Kylian Mbappe and the Frenchman is aware of the interest. But with PSG refusing to let the player leave this summer, the youngster is expected to wait until the end of the season, when he becomes a free agent, to secure a move to the record European and Spanish champions.

PSG have accepted that Kylian Mbappe will be a Real Madrid player next season but are still working on renewing the Frenchman, who has shown no signs of extending his stay in Paris. But Cristiano Ronaldo is a great replacement for the youngster given that he will be available for free.

