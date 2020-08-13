Cristiano Ronaldo is never out of the transfer market. The Portuguese and Juventus talisman has been linked with several clubs, including Lionel Messi's Barcelona, over the years with every one of them eager to sign the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. Juventus' early exit from the Champions League at the hand of underdogs Lyon has once again sparked rumours of a possible transfer for the 35-year-old, who is reported to be upset with Juventus' lack of competitiveness in Europe and is now looking for a new club. He has already been linked with several clubs, including Barcelona, a possible return to Manchester United and several others. Cristiano Ronaldo to Barcelona Transfer News: Juventus Star Offered to Spanish Club to Reduce Massive Wage Bill.

Ronaldo had also won successive Serie A titles with Juventus in Italy. He was instrumental in Juventus’ 2019-20 league title win and led the attack with 31 goals. But this was Juventus’ ninth successive Serie A title. They had won the first seven without him and could have perhaps won the other two too. Ronaldo was signed to create a dominance in Europe, where Juventus are yet to win a trophy since 1995-96. Mexican Third Tier Side Posts Picture of Cristiano Ronaldo in Their New Kit Amid PSG Links.

But that mission has failed so far. In Ronaldo’s two seasons at Turin, Juventus have been knocked out of the quarter-finals and the round of 16 respectively. It is, therefore, not a surprise that Ronaldo has been linked with a move away from the club immediately after the club’s elimination from Champions League 2019-20 on away goals to Lyon. Take a look at the clubs, Ronaldo has been linked so far ever since he joined Juventus in 2018.

Barcelona

The Portuguese superstar, who spent nine years at Real Madrid, has been linked with their arch-rivals Barcelona. With the Bianconeri looking for a fresh start under Andrea Pirlo, the Italian club are looking to get rid of the 35-year-old's massive wage bill and have offered him to the Catalans, according to Spanish journalist Guillem Balague.

Paris Saint-Germain

French champions PSG are the latest addition to a host of clubs, Ronaldo has been linked since joining Juventus. Reports in France state that Ronaldo was set to join PSG and talks of a permanent transfer was on before the coronavirus pandemic outbreak. The COVID-19 break has halted all talks. But immediately after Juventus’ elimination from the UCL, transfer rumours has steamed up further.

Manchester United

A grand return to where it all started for the superstar Cristiano Ronaldo? Manchester United is never out of the reckoning when top footballers are linked with a transfer rumour. Ever since he joined, Ronaldo has been time and again linked with a return to the Red Devils. Manager Ole Gunnar Solkjaer was even asked about a potential transfer for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. Of course, Solskjaer replied it was always a possibility.

Chelsea

Ronaldo was first linked to Chelsea when he was at Real Madrid and preparing to leave the club at the end of the 2018-18 UCL campaign. Ronaldo was rumoured to join Antonio Conte at Chelsea. The Italian has long left England but Ronaldo has even since been continuously linked to Chelsea.

Real Madrid

When he left Real Madrid, Ronaldo had sparked outrage after stating that he left unwanted at the club. Florentino Perez was accused of favouring Gareth Bale over the Portuguese superstar. But Ronaldo has been linked with a return to the Santiago Bernabeu after Zinedine Zidane took over as the coach.

Inter Milan

Ronaldo has even been linked with a transfer to Serie A rivals Inter Milan. The report had stated that Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku will be involved in a player-swap plus cash deal. This one, however, looks less likely as neither clubs will want to be involved in such a high-profile deal.

