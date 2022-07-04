Chelsea are reported to be considering a move for Cristiano Ronaldo. According to The Athletic, the Blues are keen on bringing the Manchester United star to Stamford Bridge with the player keen on moving away from the club he joined a year ago. The 37-year-old has also not joined Manchester United's pre-season training citing family reasons. Cristiano Ronaldo Latest Transfer News: 5 Clubs That Can Sign Manchester United Superstar This Summer

Ronaldo was said to be unhappy with Manchester United's lack of ambition so far in the transfer market with the Red Devils not having signed any player so far. The Portuguese agent Jorge Mendes had caught up with Chelsea's new owner Todd Boehly and Ronaldo's transfer to Stamford Bridge was said to have been among the topics of discussion. It has now been learnt that the higher-ups at Chelsea are seriously considering a move for the superstar, who could become the club's first signing of the summer window.

Manchester United, however, remain adamant that they are not interested in selling the player, who is contracted to the club till 2023. Bayern Munich have also reported being another potential destination for the 37-year-old. Should Ronaldo remain at Manchester United, he would miss out on playing the UEFA Champions League for the next season.

