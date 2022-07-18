Cristiano Ronaldo has been seen training alone alongside Sheffield United players in Lisbon after missing Manchester United's pre-season campaign. The 37-year-old has expressed his wish to depart Old Trafford this summer as he is unhappy with the current United squad and the club's lazy movement in the transfer window. The Portuguese ace has handed in his transfer request to the English outfit and informed the club that he is ready to leave if any suitable offer arrives. However, Manchester United have been firm on their stance of not letting the player go this summer. The club has put a 'not-for-sale' on the player as the five times Ballon D'or winner is in their plans for the next season. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Manchester United Superstar Calls Sporting CP Move Rumour 'Fake' Amid Growing Transfer Speculations

However, Ronaldo, who missed out on Erik Ten Hag's pre-season camp citing family issues, was seen practicing on the Iberian peninsula where Sheffield United have currently established their training camp. The Blades were very much surprised to see the top goal scorer in the history. According to Daily Mail, the Sheffield players didn't not ask Ronaldo to join them during training. Recently, the player denied the rumours of him leaving Manchester United to join his first club Sporting Lisbon through a social media comment. The United talisman has been linked with Chelsea, Bayern Munich, PSG and Barcelona this summer, but only to witness the potential deals to be went down. PSG and Chelsea are the latest clubs to stop pursuing Ronaldo this summer.

